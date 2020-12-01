Sandy Springs is shifting City Council meetings back to virtual-only, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases as the reason.

The city also suspended Planning Commission and Board of Appeals meetings beginning Dec. 3 and until the city determines in-person meetings are possible again, according to a news release. City spokesperson Sharon Kraun confirmed the Dec. 2 Board of Appeals meeting will be a hybrid meeting at 6 p.m. with a limited number of attendees in person and others meeting virtually.

The return to virtual meetings means public zoning hearings will be postponed, as they require in-person meetings. That includes the conditional use permit public hearing previously scheduled on Dec. 15 for St. Martin’s School for a preschool/daycare at the former Highpoint Episcopal Church on High Point Road, Kraun said.

“We must put the health and safety of our community members first,” said Mayor Rusty Paul in a press release. “At this time when cases are increasing, we want to encourage everyone to follow the advice of health officials: wear a mask, keep a distance from those not in your household, and wash your hands frequently.”

Residents can view City Council meetings online via Zoom. A link is posted on City Council agendas, which also are found on the city’s website. Meetings are also livestreamed the city’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SandySpringsGA.