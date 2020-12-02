Kwanza Hall will briefly serve as the U.S. representative in the 5th Congressional District after winning a Dec. 1 runoff election, according to unofficial results.

Hall, a Democratic former Atlanta City Council member, won 54.01% of the 22,394 votes cast in defeating Robert Franklin, according to the results posted on election night by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

The seat representing the district, which includes southern parts of Brookhaven and Buckhead, came open in July with the death of incumbent U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Hall won the right to fill the remainder of Lewis’s existing term in office, which will be about six weeks.

Nikema Williams, a Democrat, is the long-term representative-elect for the seat after winning a separate election Nov. 3. She will take office in January.