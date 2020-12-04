The DeKalb County Board of Education will discuss the district’s pandemic reopening plan at its Dec. 7 meeting.

The public can watch the meeting at 1 p.m. on Channel 24 or on DSTV here.

DeKalb County School District students have been learning remotely since the school year began Aug. 17.

The district is operating on a five-phased approach that incrementally transitions teachers and students back into the classroom. It uses a data model based on COVID-19’s spread in the community.

According to the plan, parents would not have the option for face-to-face learning five days a week until DeKalb has less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents for a 14-day span.

A COVID-19 reopening task force monitors the virus number every day and sends district officials an alert at 3 p.m.