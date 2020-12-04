The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road closures
Dec. 11, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
Dec. 8-9, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
Dec. 10-11, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Dec. 11, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
Dec. 10-11, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Abernathy Road, one right lane.
Glenridge Drive closures
Dec. 4-5 and 7-8, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road closed.
Dec. 11, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road.
I-285 ramp closures
Dec. 4-5, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.
Dec. 10-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.
Dec. 10-11, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closed.
I-285 lane closures
Dec. 11, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.
Johnson Ferry Road lane closures
Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., westbound between Hollis Cobb Circle and Ga. 400, two right lanes.
Other traffic changes
I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.