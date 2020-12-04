The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Dec. 11, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Dec. 8-9, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Dec. 10-11, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Dec. 11, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Dec. 10-11, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Abernathy Road, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive closures

Dec. 4-5 and 7-8, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road closed.

Dec. 11, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road.

I-285 ramp closures

Dec. 4-5, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

Dec. 10-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.

Dec. 10-11, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

Dec. 11, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

Johnson Ferry Road lane closures

Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., westbound between Hollis Cobb Circle and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.