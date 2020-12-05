The city of Brookhaven on Dec. 3 began public input on its City Centre Master Plan.

In two public sessions, residents were led through a website created to show residents what information has been gathered thus far and how to provide input. Residents can see the website here to view information and provide input for the next five weeks.

The city’s 2034 Comprehensive Plan calls for a “City Centre” to complement a long-discussed redevelopment of the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA station. A new City Hall is a main expected feature, but the plan is also intended to guide future mixed-use developments of the commercial area along Peachtree Road.

The planning area extends west to the Brookhaven Drive area, east along Dresden Drive to Conasauga Avenue, and north past Osborne Road. The southern border includes MARTA right of way, Sylvan Circle, and part of the Dresden Drive corridor. In a change from a previous draft map, it includes Brookhaven Park.

The same material was presented at both sessions, and included an introduction of the project team, process and timeline, which is expected to be ready for a City Council review in June 2021. The process includes a study of current conditions, an evaluation of community needs, a review of the zoning code and suggestions for streetscaping and public art.

A “Drop-In Center” for in-person input will be available Dec. 7-11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

The center will be a self-guided extension of the online experience and will include project packets and interactive stations. City Hall has COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including required mask-wearing.

The presentations started with a look at information gathered to start the process.

The most recent development in or near Brookhaven has been mid-rise luxury apartments, the presentation said. Employment growth in central Brookhaven has been driven by the finance industry and right now, Chamblee and other areas serve the major retail needs.

Other parts of the presentation included a look at maps where various data is available involving accidents at intersections, available sidewalks, and general routes taken by residents when leaving the MARTA station.

Some of the maps are interactive where residents can leave comments and even pictures. There are several other ways to participate in the site by leaving information or taking surveys.

The City Council in September approved a $309,384 contract to prepare the plan.