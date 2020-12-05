A lengthy closure of part of Buckhead’s Northside Drive for bridge construction is scheduled to end Dec. 7.

The Georgia Department of Transportation work began in September. It has closed the short section of Northside between Wesley Drive and Peachtree Battle Avenue, adjacent to Atlanta Memorial Park and the Bobby Jones Golf Course. However, the entire section of Northside Drive and Northside Parkway in that area, which doubles as State Route 3, also was closed to trucks and through traffic, remaining open only to local traffic.

The work is part of an $18 million project that began last year and is scheduled for completion in August 2021.

The main piece of work is replacing a bridge that dated to 1926. The new bridge will feature two travel lanes, a left turn lane, a bike lane, a shoulder and a sidewalk on the western side and a shoulder on the eastern side. It will connect to the nearby Atlanta BeltLine multiuse trail.

Alongside the roadway bridge will be another bridge serving pedestrians and carrying new water and sewer lines.

The project is also raising the roadway 5 to 6 feet to better handle flooding.

Among the work still to come by GDOT and city of Atlanta crews: upgrading a sewer system pump station on Woodward Way; drainage and erosion work; repairing driveways and sidewalks; and paving.