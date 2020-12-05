A walk-through display of 25,000 lights is coming to Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park this month in what is planned as an annual holiday event.

“Holiday Lights at Brook Run Park” will be on view Dec. 12-28 in the playground of the park at 4770 North Peachtree Road.

“This is a first for us, but it’s something we began imagining and planning last year,”

said city Recreation Supervisor Rachel Waldron in a press release. “With the pandemic, we think this is the right time to celebrate and connect in a different way.”

In a kickoff event Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m, Mayor Lynn Deutsch will flip the switch on the lights. People dressed as the characters Anna, Elsa and Olaf from the 2013 Disney movie “Frozen” will be on hand for pictures at a distance. Carolers from the Stage Door Players will join the holiday event.

Visitors are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing at the park.

In addition to lights, the city Parks and Recreation Department is offering personalized, mailed letters from Santa Claus from the “North Pole.” Children can send messages and pictures to Santa by emailing him at Santa.Claus@dunwoodyga.gov along with their name and mailing address. Messages will be accepted until Dec. 21.