The Latin American Association is accepting toys for its annual holiday drive at its Brookhaven headquarters through Dec. 7.

Each year, the LAA collects and distributes gifts to hundreds of Latino children during the holidays at its “Spirit of Giving” events. This year will be a little different with a drive-thru experience to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

The group is accepting new, unwrapped toys at the Atlanta Outreach Center at 2750 Buford Highway in Brookhaven from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The LAA also accepts cash donations and gift cards from Kroger, Walmart, Five Below, Dollar General and Dollar Tree.

For more information, see thelaa.org.