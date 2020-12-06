A virtual “Holiday Hangout for Hunger” Dec. 15 will bring together several cooking experts and food writers in support of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Hosted through the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead, the discussion is scheduled to include:

Virginia Willis, author of many food-related books, such as “Secrets of the Southern Table: A Food Lover’s Tour of the Global South.”

Mary Kay Andrews, a bestselling mystery novelist and Buckhead resident who is also a cookbook author.

Tiffanie Barriere, an award-winning bartender formerly of One Flew South at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Tamie Cook, former culinary director of the Food Network show “Good Eats” and personal chef to such stars as Robert Downey Jr.

Erika Council, food writer of website Southern Soufflé and operator of Atlanta’s Bomb Biscuit Co.

Scheduled for 6 p.m., the Zoom discussion is free, but donations are encouraged to the Food Bank, which provides food to people in need through pantries and various nonprofit programs. The Food Bank says that every $1 donation can provide four meals to someone; $90 can feed a family of four for one month.

To register for the discussion, see the History Center website here. For more information on donations, see the Food Bank website here.