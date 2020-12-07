The Sparkle Sandy Springs Parade drew a big crowd Dec. 6 to view holiday displays and lights at City Springs.

Due to the pandemic, the annual parade was staged in a reverse of the usual format, with stationary floats and the audience driving past in vehicles.

The line of viewers at the 6 p.m. start time was over 2 miles long, according to police officers at the scene.

The floats included Santa Claus on a sleigh; “Nutcracker” dancers; Mayor Rusty Paul and City Council members on a fire truck; people dressed as pirates and “Star Wars” characters, among many others.

The parade is part of a holiday light display at the civic center at 1 Galambos Way. The display includes decorated miniature houses, a Christmas tree and a menorah. The free display debuted on Thanksgiving and will remain on view through New Year’s Day.

For more information, see spr.gs/sparkle.

Photos by Phil Mosier.