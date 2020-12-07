Santa Claus waves to passing viewers at the pandemic drive-thru edition of the Sparkle Sandy Springs Parade Dec. 6.

The Sparkle Sandy Springs Parade drew a big crowd Dec. 6 to view holiday displays and lights at City Springs.

The parade seen from above, with the light display and decorated houses.

Due to the pandemic, the annual parade was staged in a reverse of the usual format, with stationary floats and the audience driving past in vehicles.

Musicians perform for parade-goers.

The line of viewers at the 6 p.m. start time was over 2 miles long, according to police officers at the scene.

Joining the parade at a fire truck are, in front, City Councilmember Tibby DeJulio, and at rear from left, City Councilmembers Chris Burnett, Jody Reichel and Andy Bauman and Mayor Rusty Paul.

The floats included Santa Claus on a sleigh; “Nutcracker” dancers; Mayor Rusty Paul and City Council members on a fire truck; people dressed as pirates and “Star Wars” characters, among many others.

The menorah at City Springs was lit before the parade.

The parade is part of a holiday light display at the civic center at 1 Galambos Way. The display includes decorated miniature houses, a Christmas tree and a menorah. The free display debuted on Thanksgiving and will remain on view through New Year’s Day.

Members of the Roswell Dance Theatre company perform “The Nutcracker” for the parade-goers.

For more information, see spr.gs/sparkle.

Photos by Phil Mosier.