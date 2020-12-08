COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes have risen about 216 cases in five days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 3,267 cases as of the Dec. 6 report, up from about 2,951 on Dec. 1.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 1,443 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 1,554 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, went up 23 cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 1,385 cases, up 82 since Dec. 1.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of Dec. 1, DeKalb County has reported 27,637 cases, and 450 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 9.8% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 235. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Fulton County by about 12,117 cases, Gwinnett County by about 11,534 cases and Cobb County by about 422 cases.