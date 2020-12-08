A final public input meeting for the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Master Plan is scheduled for Dec. 10, 6-8 p.m.

Residents are invited to the virtual meeting to learn about the progress of the master plan and ask questions of the plan team and airport representatives.

“We are wrapping things up,” Airport Director Mario Evans said of the two-year process in an interview.

For more information and the Zoom meeting link see, pdkmasterplan.com/project-updates.

The master plan is intended to determine land-use plans in and around the airport for the next 20 years.

Known as PDK, the 730-acre county airport is in Chamblee on the Brookhaven border along Clairmont Road.