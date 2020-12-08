Sandy Springs’ Small Business Relief Assistance Program is opening applications Dec. 9 to aid those suffering a loss of revenue due to the pandemic.

A $1.2 million allocation by the City Council on Nov. 17 funds the program, providing reimbursements of up to $15,000, depending on the size of the business. The program defines “small business” as 99 or fewer employees.

Business owners must use the program’s online portal to apply. Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible businesses. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.

Sole proprietor, independent contractor or single employee: up to $5,000

Two to 10 employees: up to $10,000

11 to 99 employees: up to $15,000

Eligible businesses must have their principal location within city limits and have operated at least one year prior to March 1. A demonstrated reduction in sales and revenues due to COVID-19 must be shown. Independent contractors and sole proprietors are eligible, but publicly traded and corporate-owned franchises are not. Additional eligibility details are on the online application.

The applications will be certified by an independent volunteer oversight committee that consists of three city representatives and four appointed by the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is assisting the city with the program.

Businesses awarded funds can use them to reimburse costs related to business interruption caused by the pandemic, including: working capital; machinery and equipment; payroll expenses; healthcare benefits; contract labor; supplier payments; rent, lease, or mortgage payments for real property used for business purposes; rent, lease or purchase payments for business property; utility payments for business properties; cost of critical business operations; and personal protective equipment, sanitation supplies and equipment.