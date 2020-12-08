Two men were shot and wounded in Buckhead Dec. 8 when they tried to stop a pair of car thieves caught in the act, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The noontime shooting combines two crime trends that are frustrating APD: gun violence around the neighborhood, and car thefts made easy by vehicles left unlocked or running. Such concerns are part of the motive for a new “Buckhead Security Plan” developed by officials and private organizations.

The incident happened around 12:10 p.m. at Peachtree Cleaners & Laundry at 1891 Peachtree Road in Brookwood Hills.

APD said that, according to its preliminary investigation, the incident began when a man left his vehicle running when he went into the cleaners. Two male suspects entered his vehicle and attempted to drive it away.

Two other men then attempted to block the vehicle from leaving the parking lot and were shot by the suspects. Both victims were wounded in their shoulders. The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle, which was later recovered by APD on Collier Road.

The victims were taken to a hospital “alert, conscious and breathing” and in stable condition, according to APD.

Among a wave of gun violence in Buckhead this year, the latest incident is at least the third case of a car theft that led to gunfire. In March, an alleged carjacker was severely wounded by a witness in a shootout at a Roswell Road gas station, and in August a man said would-be carjackers shot at him at a Pharr Road gas station when he brandished a firearm at them.