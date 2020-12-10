The Brookhaven City Council has put in motion changes to the intersection of Ashford-Dunwoody and Peachtree roads.

On Dec. 8, the council unanimously approved a $1.3 million contract for the work, which will take six months once the city is finished with land acquisition, according to city spokesperson Burke Brennan. The contract with Ohmshiv Construction of Lawrenceville.

“It’s really going to improve people’s lives,” Mayor John Ernst said of the project.

The work will include:

Extending the southbound right turn lane of Ashford-Dunwoody and adding a right-turn lane westbound on Peachtree.

Upgrading the traffic signal and pedestrian crossing.

Installing a new sidewalk on the west side of Ashford-Dunwoody and a multiuse path on the east side.

Installing pedestrian lighting as part of the streetscape.