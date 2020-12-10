A Chicago woman has been charged in a Dec. 1 Buckhead hotel-room shooting that left a man wounded in the head.

Joann Marie Slater, aged 24 or 25, was booked into the Fulton County Jail Dec. 2 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. She was released on Dec. 9. Jail records show Slater also was jailed Nov. 19, and released Nov. 20, in a separate incident where the Atlanta Police Department charged her with simple battery.

Several media reports have identified the suspect as the celebrity singer known as Ann Marie, who has the same given name, hometown and birth year and who resembles the suspect’s booking photos. However, Atlanta Police Department and jail records do not contain any information confirming that identity. Messages left with Ann Marie’s record label and at a phone number that, an APD report indicates, belongs to Slater were not immediately returned.

A Chicago man was the victim of the shooting at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel at 3315 Peachtree Road, according to APD. He was taken to a hospital “alert, conscious and breathing,” APD said at the time.

According to an APD report, Slater told officers that the victim was shot when a gun fell off a table and fired. Officers reported finding two shell casings, bullets and bullet holes in the room. One shell casing was near the bathroom door and the other at the foot of the bed, the report says, while the bullet holes were in the door jamb and a bathroom cabinet. The bullets were found in similar locations, the report says.