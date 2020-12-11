Buckhead’s Shepherd Center will receive an $80 million grant from the Marcus Foundation, a donation that a press release calls “the cornerstone of the specialty rehabilitation hospital’s most significant, transformational expansion since its founding in 1975.”

The 2020 Peachtree Road hospital is among the nation’s top rehabilitation and research facilities. According to spokesperson Leslie Jackson, it turns away patients from around the state and country due to lack of capacity.

“The Marcus Foundation grant, which is intended for expansion and enhancements on our main campus, will enable us to serve more patients moving forward,” Jackson said.

Two years ago, the hospital bought commercial properties at 28th Street and Peachtree Road for a major expansion geared at housing families of patients, as well as clinical or office uses. Jackson said the hospital currently has “no firm plans” for that site.

The Marcus Foundation was established by Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus. He and Billi Marcus, his wife, are longtime supporters of the hospital. That includes its Billi Marcus Building, constructed in 1988.

The Marcus Foundation has made other large donations to hospitals in recent years, such as $30 million to Grady Health System in 2014. Another Buckhead hospital, Piedmont Atlanta, has been a recipient of major gifts from the foundation, including $20 million for a heart center in 2012 and $75 million for a tower and heart institute that opened this year.