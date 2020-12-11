DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training session where others also believe they caught the disease.

Maddox received the diagnosis Dec. 11 and is quarantining at home, according to a press release from her office.

“Although the test results are positive, I am not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19,” Maddox said in the release. “I am, in fact, feeling well and hope to continue to overcome any effects that may occur.”

Maddox was among 36 newly elected sheriffs who attended a Georgia Sheriffs’ Association training session in Pine Mountain Dec. 7-9. Maddox previously described the situation in a joint press release with Fulton County Sheriff-elect Pat Labat and Cobb County Sheriff-elect Craig Owens, both of whom had already tested positive for COVID-19. The three left the session after learning someone there had “contact with the coronavirus.”

The previous joint statement was critical of the GSA for a lack of COVID-19 precautions. J. Terry Norris, executive director of the McDonough-based GSA, did not respond to a comment request.