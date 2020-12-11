Visitors to The Prado can help stock the Solidarity Sandy Springs food pantry by bringing canned and non-perishable food items to many of the stores and restaurants in the shopping center at 5600 Roswell Road.

Drop-off boxes will be positioned through Dec. 22 at the following locations: Atlanta Health Connection Chiropractic Clinic, Genki Noodles and Sushi, Hand & Stone Spa, Panda Express, The Peach Pit Prado and Under The Cork Tree.

The food pantry is located in the former Publix grocery store building in The Prado at 5630 Roswell Road. The pantry was founded this year in response to the pandemic’s economic crisis and originally was located within Under the Cork Tree while that restaurant was shuttered.

According to a press release, the most-needed food pantry items include: cereal; peanut butter; jelly (plastic jar); pasta and pasta sauce; canned fruit; canned vegetables; canned tuna fish; instant noodles; macaroni and cheese; snacks; juice boxes; cooking oil; and fruit cups.

The pantry also needs household items like laundry detergent pods, dish soap, toilet paper and paper towels. Personal care items that are needed include deodorant, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, feminine products and diapers (sizes 4 & 5 needed most).

For more information about the food pantry, see solidaritysandysprings.org.