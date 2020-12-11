The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Dec. 11-12, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Dec. 11-12, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

Dec. 11, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Dec. 11, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Abernathy Road, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive closures

Dec. 11-12, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., closed between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road.

I-285 ramp closures

Dec. 11-12, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Dec. 18, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Dec. 11-12, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

Dec. 17, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Other traffic changes

Dec. 11, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

Dec. 11-12, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., I-285 westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.