The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road closures
Dec. 11-12, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
Dec. 11-12, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.
Dec. 11, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
Dec. 11, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Abernathy Road, one right lane.
Glenridge Drive closures
Dec. 11-12, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., closed between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road.
I-285 ramp closures
Dec. 11-12, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
Dec. 18, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
I-285 lane closures
Dec. 11-12, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.
Dec. 17, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.
Other traffic changes
Dec. 11, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
Dec. 11-12, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., I-285 westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.