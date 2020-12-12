The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 724 new COVID-19 diagnoses between Dec. 8 and Dec. 11 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The number of cases increased in all of the main local ZIP codes. The 14-day trend rose in both cities and in all of the ZIP codes.

As of Dec. 11, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 18,095 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 17,522 on Dec. 8. Sandy Springs had 4,036 diagnoses, up from 3,885.

Atlanta remained the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 43.8% of the total, and Sandy Springs rose to second place with 9.8% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend was up by 16.3% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was up 38.6%.

To view the full report, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 783 cases and their home city was unknown in 2,436 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of Dec. 11 was 41,336. The countywide confirmed death total from the pandemic was 697. A total of 103 fatalities were being reviewed by the Georgia Department of Public Health to confirm the cause of death.

The number of total diagnosed cases and the 14-day trend in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the Dec. 8 and Dec. 11 reports were as follows.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 1,299 (up from 1,254), up 38.5%

30326: 428 (up from 412), up 27.9%

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 1,387 (up from 1,340), up 23.4%

30350: 1,070 (up from 1,026), up 32%

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 960 (up from 914), up 2.2%

30342: 1,711 (up from 1,651), up 43.9%