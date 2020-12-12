Early voting begins Dec. 14 for runoff elections for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats and a state Public Service Commission seat. Several polling places are available for local voters.

Races and candidates on the Jan. 5 ballot include: Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock for a U.S. Senate seat; Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican incumbent David Perdue for a U.S. Senate seat; and Democrat Donald Blackman and Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald for the District 4 Public Service Commission seat, where the commissioner represents north Georgia but is elected by voters statewide.

Voters can check their registration status, polling places and other information on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

Early voting dates, times and locations vary by county.

DeKalb County early voting

DeKalb County early voting will run through Dec. 31.

The local polling place will be the Dunwoody Library at 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. Voting hours there will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19; and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20 and 27.

For other voting sites in DeKalb, see the county website.

Fulton County early voting

Fulton County early voting will run through Dec. 30. Weekday voting hours Dec. 14-23 will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours will shift Dec. 28-30 to to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday voting hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday voting hours will be noon to 6 p.m.

Local polling sites in Buckhead include: the Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Avenue; Chastain Recreation Center, 140 Chastain Park Ave.; and the Northside Library, 3295 Northside Parkway.

Local polling sites in Sandy Springs include: Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex, 6500 Vernon Woods Drive; North Fulton Service Center, Room 232, 7741 Roswell Road; and the Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway NE.

Among the other polling places open to all Fulton County voters will be “mega” sites at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. For a full list of sites, see the county website.

–John Ruch, Bob Pepalis and Holly R. Price