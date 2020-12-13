In the pre-pandemic holiday seasons, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra drew hundreds to its special concerts in Midtown and the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. This year, the ASO is offering virtual pay-per-view concerts for viewing at home while we await a vaccine.

On Dec. 17, Associate Conductor Jerry Hou will lead “Joy to the World: A Holiday Spectacular,” featuring the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Brass Ensemble performing traditional holiday anthems and carols for all ages.

On Dec. 21, Hou will conduct “Warm Wishes: A Holiday Celebration with the ASO,” featuring vocalists Talise Trevigne and Russell Thomas.

The viewing fee is $20 per concert. For details, see atlantasymphony.org.

–John Ruch and Collin Kelley