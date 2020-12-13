Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park lit up for the holidays Dec. 12 in what is intended to be an annual tradition.

The “Holiday Lights” display of lighted decorations will remain on view through Dec. 28 at the park at 4770 North Peachtree Road.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch switched on the lights at 6 p.m. for a crowd of about 100 people. Many visitors headed out after about 30 minutes as rain set in.

With the event happening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors were asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Many did, but some did not.

In addition to the display, the city Parks and Recreation Department is offering personalized, mailed letters from Santa Claus from the “North Pole.” Children can send messages and pictures to Santa by emailing him at Santa.Claus@dunwoodyga.gov along with their name and mailing address. Messages will be accepted until Dec. 21.

–Photos by Phil Mosier