Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts is offering free classes in 2021 for youths ages 5 to 19.

Classes will have a registration fee up to $20, but no other fee. The center says the free classes are due in part to a gift from Belle and Louise Cofer Fund and the Tomlinson Memorial Foundation.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible generosity and community outreach of the Cofer and Tomlinson families” said Spruill Center CEO Alan Mothner in a press release. “At a time when it’s most needed, we are thrilled to be able to offer these in-person classes for our community’s youth and hope that their collective spirit of creativity will continue to uplift us all in the coming months.”

The Spruill Center, a private, nonprofit organization, hosts classes at its Education Center at 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and also operates a gallery at 4681 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The center’s decision to offer the free youth classes is a way to give back to the community who has been supportive during the pandemic, according to the press release.

The center reopened its doors in June from a pandemic shutdown. The center says it has installed air-purification systems in every classroom and reduced class sizes to allow for social distancing. Mask-wearing is required and classrooms are sanitized after use, the center said.

The free youth classes begin in January. The center is accepting registrations for winter-quarter classes. View the complete list of youth and teen courses at spruillarts.org/youthclassesandcamps.

The center hopes to be able to continue providing the free youth classes long-term according to the press release. Donations can be made online to support the program at spruillarts.org/donate.