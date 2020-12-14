The Christmas trees on display Dec. 13 in Charlie Loudermilk Park at Peachtree and Roswell roads, before they were shipped off to fire stations across the city.

An array of miniature Christmas trees decorated Buckhead’s Charlie Loudermilk Park on the weekend of Dec. 11-14 before they were shipped out to adorn fire stations across the city.

A visitor sits on the base of the sculpture “Aspiration” in the park, with the trees in the background.

The trees were part of “Miracle on Peachtree,” a series of weekend events organized by the nonprofit Livable Buckhead to promote shopping and hospitality in the central business district.

In a sign of the COVID-19 pandemic times, visitors were warned to social-distance and limit attendance as they viewed the trees.

Events included a “Hot Chocolate Crawl” among businesses on Peachtree and drive-in movies in the Buckhead Village District shopping complex.

Night falls on the tree display.

The display in the park at Peachtree and Roswell roads came courtesy of various organizations, property managers and businesses that sponsored one or more trees. They included: Lenox Square, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Place Buckhead, 3630 Peachtree, Atlanta Financial Center, the Buckhead Coalition, the Buckhead Community Improvement District, Neighborhood Planning Unit B, Plants Forever, QGenda, One Alliance, Shops Around Lenox and Three Alliance.

–Photos by Phil Mosier.