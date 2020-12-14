An array of miniature Christmas trees decorated Buckhead’s Charlie Loudermilk Park on the weekend of Dec. 11-14 before they were shipped out to adorn fire stations across the city.

The trees were part of “Miracle on Peachtree,” a series of weekend events organized by the nonprofit Livable Buckhead to promote shopping and hospitality in the central business district.

Events included a “Hot Chocolate Crawl” among businesses on Peachtree and drive-in movies in the Buckhead Village District shopping complex.

The display in the park at Peachtree and Roswell roads came courtesy of various organizations, property managers and businesses that sponsored one or more trees. They included: Lenox Square, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Place Buckhead, 3630 Peachtree, Atlanta Financial Center, the Buckhead Coalition, the Buckhead Community Improvement District, Neighborhood Planning Unit B, Plants Forever, QGenda, One Alliance, Shops Around Lenox and Three Alliance.

–Photos by Phil Mosier.