A babysitter is accused of killing a 2-year-old Sandy Springs girl, police say.

Kirstie Hannah Flood, 29, of Edgewater Apartments on Monterey Parkway in Sandy Springs, was arrested on murder and other charges Dec. 9, the day of the killing, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

“She was both a friend of the mother and also served as the babysitter for the child-victim,” said SSPD spokesperson Sgt. Salvador Ortega.

SSPD began investigations after a medical call about an unresponsive child in a Monterey Parkway apartment. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives found the child was in the care of Flood, and an autopsy revealed severe injuries that resulted in the child’s death during the time Flood was babysitting her, according to SSPD.

Flood was charged with two counts of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children.

She remains in Fulton County Jail after being booked on Dec. 11, jail records show. No hearing dates had been set as of Dec. 15, Ortega said.

The victim’s name will not be released due to her age, SSPD said.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact SSPD Detective Delaney at WDelaney@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-3313.