Brookhaven City Councilmember Linley Jones will hold a virtual community meeting Dec. 17.

Dubbed “Cocoa with a Councilwoman,” the open-discussion meeting will be held 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Jones represents District 1, which covers roughly the northern half of the city.

Residents can submit questions by typing them into the Zoom chat feature during the meeting or by emailing PublicComment@BrookhavenGA.gov. The link for the Zoom meeting is here.

The meeting also can be accessed online using the Webinar ID 889 6369 1198 and password 935617. And people can call in with a phone by dialing 312-626-6799. For more dialing options and other information, see the city website.