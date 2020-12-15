U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a Dec. 15 press release.

“I’m quarantining at home in Georgia, with mild symptoms, but I look forward to getting back to my full legislative duties as soon as possible,” Loudermilk said in the release.

He was tested after having contact with someone who had tested positive, the press release said.

Loudermilk, a Republican from Cassville in northwest Georgia, represents the 11th Congressional District, which includes much of Buckhead and most of Sandy Springs south of I-285.