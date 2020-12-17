DeKalb County may move a Brookhaven polling place for the Jan. 5 runoff elections from one recreation center to another 3 miles away due to renovations.

The proposal would require citizens who usually vote at the Briarwood Recreation Center at 2235 Briarwood Way to instead vote at the Lynwood Recreation Center at 3365 Osborne Road. Voters affected by the move would receive a letter informing them about it, and signs would be placed at Briarwood Recreation Center on Election Day to redirect voters.

The polling place change will take effect Dec. 24 unless the DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections receives public comments opposing it. If there any comments in opposition, the board will hold a special called meeting to consider the comments. The board’s contact information is on the county website here.

The Jan. 5 election includes runoffs for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats and a seat on the state Public Service Commission. Early voting is underway.