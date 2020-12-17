A suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint inside a luxury apartment tower in Buckhead is being sought by the Atlanta Police Department.

The incident happened Nov. 24 at the Huntley on Park Avenue apartments at 1000 Park Ave., according to APD. The victim was a man who was waiting for an elevator on a parking level. According to a police report, a man with a handgun approached the victim and threw him to the ground while saying, “Where’s the money at?”

The robber stole $900 in cash, a Burberry backpack and credit and debit cards, then fled on foot. According to the report, the robber also told the victim, “I be seeing you on IG” and “Don’t be on IG anymore.” That reference is not explained in the report, but may mean the social media site Instagram.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a skull cap. APD released a surveillance video of the suspect with the handgun blurred out, which can be seen below.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Anyone with information can call 404-8477 or see the Crime Stoppers website.

The incident follows a string of gun-related crimes — including other robberies in parking areas — that have raised local concerns and helped to spur the creation of a “Buckhead Security Plan” by government officials and private organizations.