The Sandy Springs Woman’s Club donated $400 to the Community Assistance Center (CAC) for its food bank on Dec. 15.

Woman’s Club members Marva Greene and Cheryl Abrams delivered the check to the CAC’s Sandy Springs location at 8607 Roswell Road.

The CAC food pantry is open to anyone in need of assistance. New clients must register before going to the food pantry, which can be done by submitting an online form. Existing clients must check in at the food pantry in the back of the building or at the front desk of the Dunwoody office at 5 Dunwoody Park South, Building 5, Suite 113. Identification is required.

The food pantry is now an outdoor market with self-shop format. The indoor Food Mini Market and its waiting room is closed.

To learn how to make a donation of food, funding, clothing, seasonal items or time and talent, visit the CAC’s Give Help page.