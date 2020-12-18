COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes have risen about 75 cases in three days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 2,848 cases as of the Dec. 15 report, up from about 2,773 on Dec. 13.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 1,021 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 1,050 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, went up by 7 cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 1,542 cases, up 39 since Dec. 13.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of Dec. 15, DeKalb County has reported 30,127 cases, and 465 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 9.4% were hospitalized and 1.5% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 237. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of Dec. 17, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Fulton County by about 13,539 cases, Gwinnett County by about 13,486 cases and Cobb County by about 849 cases.