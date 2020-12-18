The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

I-285 ramp closures

Dec. 18, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

Dec. 21-22, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Dec. 18, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., eastbound between Lake Forrest Drive and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.