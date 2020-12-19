The DeKalb County Board of Health is limiting the operating hours at its three COVID-19 testing sites for the Christmas holiday.

The sites include: BrandsMart USA parking lot, 5000 Motors Industrial Blvd., Doraville; Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave., Atlanta; and the parking lot of the former Sam’s Club at 2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest.

The schedule is as follows:

Dec. 23: All sites will close at 2 p.m.

Dec. 24 and Dec. 25: All sites will be closed.

Dec. 26: The Stonecrest testing site will be open 9 a.m. to noon.

The testing is free and open to all without identification, but appointments and registration are required and available online at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

The COVID-19 call center at 404-294-3700 will close at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 and remain closed Dec. 24 through the weekend. Normal call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.