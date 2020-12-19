The Fulton County Board of Education Dec. 10 added $200,000 in funding for its proposed virtual school anticipated to open for the 2021-2022 school year.

The curriculum has to be approved, a principal must be hired, and many other steps remain before the school can open, said Brian Noyes, a spokesperson for the Fulton County School System.

The short timeframe of seven months was one of the risks identified by Gyimah Whitaker, FCS’s deputy chief academic officer, that could jeopardize opening for the next school year.

“It is a school, but it’s not a building,” he said. “We’re moving from ‘brick’ to ‘click’ here. What makes it a school is that the state Board of Education will give us a school number.”

That number qualifies it to award recognized diplomas.

The school board also approved the fiscal year 2022 school budget allotments that would serve as the guideline for how the virtual school’s funding would be determined if it opens in August, including teacher allotments.

After being forced to experiment with remote learning during the pandemic, FCS says it saw the demand for a permanent virtual school.