A man was shot and wounded at a Buckhead apartment complex Dec. 18 in what the Atlanta Police Department says may have been a domestic incident.

A woman was detained by APD but no charges were announced and the investigation was continuing.

According to APD, the shooting happened around 2:48 p.m. at 2500 Pine Tree Road, the address of the Arbor Gates at Buckhead apartments. A caller reported hearing people arguing outside, followed by a gunshot.

The victim was privately transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach and was “alert, conscious and breathing,” according to APD.

A wave of gun violence in the neighborhood has raised local concerns and helped to spur the creation of a “Buckhead Security Plan” by government officials and private organizations.