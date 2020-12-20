Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has extended several emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of which were scheduled to expire Dec. 31.

Orders blocking water service cut-off due to unpaid bills and prohibiting penalties for unpaid business taxes are extended through Jan. 31.

A moratorium on residential evictions or eviction-notice filings in publicly funded housing is extended through March 31.

A hazard-pay policy for certain “front-line” city employees, such as police officers and trash collectors, will renew Jan. 1 and continue month-to-month until a vaccine is available to them or the city returns to regular, in-person working.

At the state level, Gov. Brian Kemp recently extended his order on pandemic safety rules through Dec. 31. He also recently renewed through Jan. 11 a separate but related order authorizing the deployment of up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops in Atlanta with law enforcement powers, a response to a wave of gun violence and damage to a Georgia Department of Public Safety building during protests.