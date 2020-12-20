Erosion control and turf replacement projects will keep Sandy Springs’ Hammond Park multi-purpose field closed for up to six months beginning Jan. 4.

The first phase of the erosion control project will repair soil erosion and divert stormwater runoff to prevent future flooding through the park at 705 Hammond Drive, the city said in a news release. Once erosion control work is completed, new turf will be installed at the field.

Construction will require the city to close tennis court No. 4 at the park for two weeks, Jan. 4-18. The court will reopen on Jan. 19 after construction of a retaining wall to divert water runoff and prevent silt from building up on the courts.

For updates on the project and details when the field will be reopened, visit the city’s website.