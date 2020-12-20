Regarding the story “‘D’ for ‘Dunwoody’? City considers supersized welcome signs, other wayfinding”:

Before debating whether $50,000 to $200,000 of our taxes should fund a supersized “D,” the City Council probably should address a more pressing issue — the ugly welcome that visitors and residents receive every time they exit I-285 onto Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

This “gateway” into Dunwoody is an eyesore — always littered with trash and advertising yard signs.

Maybe a better use of our tax dollars is to collaborate with the Georgia Department of Transportation to maintain and beautify the entrances to our city.

Ginger Heidbreder

Dunwoody

