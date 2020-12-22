A 7-year-old child was shot and critically wounded Dec. 21 in Buckhead while riding in a vehicle past the Phipps Plaza mall, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

According to APD, the victim’s aunt said she was driving past the mall at 3500 Peachtree Road around 9 p.m. when she heard several gunshots. She continued driving and a short time later “noticed that the victim was acting strangely,” according to APD. She realized the child had been shot.

She drove the child to a hospital. The child remains in critical condition, according to APD.

The shooting comes amid a wave of gun violence that led the neighboring Lenox Square mall to add metal detectors and gun-sniffing dogs, and to the creation of a “Buckhead Security Plan” by government officials and private organizations.

The rise in shootings and some other types of crime has escalated political tensions between the neighborhood’s community leaders and the administration of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over public safety policy, in part leading to renewed talk of separate cityhood for Buckhead. Among the political factors was Bottoms’ response to the June police killing of Rayshard Brooks in Peoplestown, which led to the resignation of locally popular Police Chief Erika Shields and involved a temporary tolerance of armed protesters near the shooting site. That tolerance ended with another shooting of a child in a passing vehicle, as 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot to death in that area.