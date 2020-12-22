The Buckhead Coalition has donated $10,000 in fees from a Gas South program to the Shepherd Center.

The Coalition receives a marketing fee for a deal where natural gas customers who switch to Gas South through the nonprofit get a discounted rate. The Coalition says it has donated its fees to the local rehabilitation hospital, located at 2020 Peachtree Road, for the past eight years for a total of $66,500. The donations specifically go to care for adolescents healing from sports injuries and other activities.

The Coalitio is an invitation-only community group of 100 members that compiles detailed information about Buckhead and provides donations and volunteers to a variety of programs. For more information, see BuckheadIs.com.