The Atlanta Police Department is seeking a suspect who robbed a Marshalls department store in Buckhead on Dec. 13.

According to an APD report, the suspect robbed the store at 3232 Peachtree Road N.E. around 7 p.m. The suspect approached a cash register with merchandise and a $20 bill. When an employee took the merchandise for checkout, the suspect displayed a note and tapped it with his finger. The note read, “Empty the cash register, I have a gun.”

A manager gave money to the suspect, who left the store.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male, about 5-feet-10-inches to 5-feet-11-inches tall, dressed in all black with a hood and white face mask. The suspect was reported to act “very calm” during the robbery.

APD released a surveillance video of the suspect, which can be seen below.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or by visiting its website.

The robbery comes amid community outrage about gun violence and other crimes that crystallized with the Dec. 21 shooting of a 7-year-old girl. Crime concerns led to the creation of a “Buckhead Security Plan” by government officials and private organizations.