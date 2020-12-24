Fulton County has opened applications for funding for 2021 arts and cultural programs by nonprofit organizations and individual artists.

The application deadline for the “Contracts for Services Program” is Jan. 19.

The program provides unrestricted operating or project support funds. Besides nonprofits and individuals, local cities and schools are eligible to apply as well. The amount of funding varies by category, from up to $5,000 to up to $50,000.

For eligibility and application details, see the county website here.