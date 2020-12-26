An executive with the Atlanta Hawks basketball team and State Farm Arena will speak about diversity, equity and inclusion at a Jan. 13 virtual luncheon organized by the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce.

Camye Mackey is the “chief people, diversity and inclusion officer” at the sports team and facility. She will speak on the theme, “The Time is Now: Responding to the Current Moment and Taking Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to the Next Level.”

“During this session, we will explore intentional actions that can drive sustainable change and make you a part of the solution,” a press release said.

“Diversity” and “inclusion” have become local buzzwords in local cities after the nationwide protests about racism and police brutality came even to suburban cul-de-sacs. The city of Sandy Springs held a series of racial dialogue meetings and is in the process of forming a “diversity and inclusion commission.” In Brookhaven, a city Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission began meeting this month.

This month, the Hawks made news by refinancing the construction loan for its Brookhaven practice facility and sports medicine complex through Black-owned banks as a social justice move. That facility continues to have a tax break arrangement that is controversial for its impact on another majority-Black constituency: public schools.

The Chamber event will be held by Zoom and is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 13. The fee is $10 for non-members and $8 for members. For registration and more information, see the Chamber website here.