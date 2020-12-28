Need to dispose of a natural Christmas tree as the holiday wraps up? Here are some options in local cities.

In all cases, start by removing all decorations, stands and anything that is not a natural part of the tree. All of the programs listed here will turn the trees into mulch.

Brookhaven and Dunwoody

The DeKalb County Sanitation Division will accept trees for curbside pickup on normal collection days through Jan. 14.

For curbside pickup, trees must be no more than 7 feet tall or cut to that size. Larger trees must be taken to the Seminole Road landfill or have special pickup arranged through the Sanitation Division.

For more information, call 404-294-2900 or see dekalbsanitation.com.

Buckhead

A recycling drop-off event called “Bring One for the Chipper” will be held Jan. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Home Depot at 2525 Piedmont Road, Buckhead. Participants may also receive a free tree seedling or a packet of garden seed.

The program is sponsored by the Atlanta Department of Public Works and the Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission.

Christmas trees also can be treated as “yard trimmings” for pickup on normal city collection days, according to the Public Works website.

For more information, see atlantaga.gov/solidwaste.

Sandy Springs

A recycling drop-off event called “Bring One for the Chipper” will be held Jan. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at two locations: Sandy Springs Recycling Center, 470 Morgan Falls Road, and Home Depot, 6400 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road. Participants may also receive a free dogwood or northern red oak seedling as long as supplies last.

The program is sponsored by Keep North Fulton Beautiful. For more information, see its website.