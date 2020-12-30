The Atlanta Police Department has named a suspect in the Dec. 21 shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie in Buckhead.

Daquan Reed, 24, is wanted on warrants for felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and reckless conduct, according to APD.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in the case. Anyone with information can call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or on its website.

Maxie, a Mableton resident, shot in the head while riding in a car as it passed the area of the Phipps Plaza mall at 3500 Peachtree Road. APD investigators previously said a group of males had a “dispute” in the mall’s parking lot at the time of the shooting. APD says investigators believe the car and Maxie were not the intended targets of the shot.

The killing comes amid a wave of gun violence in Buckhead and citywide that partly led officials and local organizations to create a new “Buckhead Security Plan.” The plan calls for beefing up private security patrols, video camera systems and other APD tactics.

The shooting led Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to decry gun violence. Buckhead-area City Councilmembers J.P. Matzigkeit and Howard Shook have expressed anger over the shooting and called on the administration to do more. Matzigkeit, Shook and Councilmember Matt Westmoreland recently announced a $125,000 donation to the “Buckhead Security Plan” effort.