Dunwoody Police are seeking a shoplifting suspect who pointed a gun at a security guard in a Dec. 24 confrontation.

The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. in the Macy’s department store in the mall at 4400 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Three men were accused of shoplifting by a loss prevention officer employed by the store. When confronted, “one of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed the weapon” at the employee, according to DPD. The suspects then left the store and went into the parking lot.

A segment of security camera video posted on Twitter by DPD shows the suspect with the gun, who appears to be wearing light-colored pants and a light-colored jacket over a dark shirt.

Dec. 24, 12:40, 3 men entered Macy’s, were accused by an employee of shoplifting. When confronted, “one of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed the weapon” at the employee. The three suspects fled into the parking lot.

DPD described the suspect as a Black man; 18 to 25 years old; 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall; and weighing 135 to 145 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact Detective C. Gilbert at 678-382-6997 or caleb.gilbert@dunwoodyga.gov.